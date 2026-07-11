The Odyssey first reviews: Christopher Nolan epic hailed as ‘generational cinematic event’; fans declare it blockbuster

Trade analyst Komal Nahta has already declared the film a "blockbuster" and wrote, "That’s what is written all over Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, ‘The Odyssey’. Let it be said loud and clear, it will do earth-shattering business in India too, including in Hindi (dubbed). Watched the movie marvel yesterday. The trade cannot imagine what’s in store for the box-office from next week onwards!"

Two-time Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey premiered in Mumbai, India, on Friday. This marked Nolan's first-ever film launch in India. While the film's worldwide release is still a week away, the early reviews are already out after the premiere, with fans calling it yet another Nolan "masterpiece".

'Please give Robert Pattinson more villainous roles' YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote a glowing review of The Odyssey. He gave a shout-out to Matt Damon's performance in the film and also praised Robert Pattinson's villainous role.

He wrote, "I loooved #TheOdyssey so much Its grand its epic and surprisingly its scary too. A first for nolan He has made sure he grounds a story about greek gods, magic and witch with as much realism as possible and thats why he is one of the greatest filmmakers of our times. Narratively odyssey is a film about KARMA. Matt damon carries this film with i believe his career best performance and cements his status as one of the best leading actors of hollywood. I love him soo much man. And someone please give pattinson more villainous roles, he absolutely ACES IT, the range now he has is commendable Odyssey is a sure shot blockbuster thats relentless and has countless epic set pieces one of which is HORROR and it has IMMENSE REPEAT VALUE It is Nolan’s Mangum opus It will be a superhit in hindi too cause it has the commercial power I am watching it again tonight."

'It's a generational cinematic event' Other fans also couldn't stop gushing about the film. One fan strongly recommended that Nolan's film, which is shot entirely on IMAX cameras, should be watched on an IMAX 70MM screen. "He fully commits to the myth and it's unlike anything he has made before. This movie is strange, stunningly beautiful, and the cast is doing the best work of their careers. Do whatever you can to see it in IMAX 70MM," the fan wrote.

Another comment read, "The experience simply can’t be put into words. This isn’t just a FILM.. it’s a GENERATIONAL CINEMATIC EVENT that every movie lover deserves to witness at least once. Whatever you do, DO NOT MISS THIS. Watch it in IMAX. IMAX. IMAX. No other format comes close.. NOLAN🙏🏻"