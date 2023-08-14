The best action movies on Netflix right now

Netflix used to be the go-to streaming service for action movies, but many of the classics have been removed in recent years. However, there are still plenty of great action movies left on Netflix, including The Old Guard, The Raid: Redemption, RRR, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. These movies are perfect for fans of high-octane action, suspense, and adventure. So if you're looking for a good action movie to watch on Netflix, be sure to check out one of these titles. Clockwise from upper left: Extraction 2 (Netflix), The Woman King (Sony), Fast Five (Universal), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (TriStar Pictures), RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

This zombie heist movie from Zack Snyder is a lot of fun, with great action sequences and a likable cast.

Black Hawk Down

Black Hawk Down (2001) Official Trailer 1 - Ewan McGregor Movie

This Ridley Scott movie tells the true story of a U.S. military operation in Somalia that went horribly wrong. It's a gripping and suspenseful film with some of the best battle scenes ever put on film.

The Expendables

The Expendables (2010) - Official Trailer

This action-packed ensemble film stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and other action movie legends. It's a lot of mindless fun, with plenty of explosions and gunfire.

Extraction

Extraction | Official Trailer | Screenplay by JOE RUSSO Directed by SAM HARGRAVE | Netflix

This Chris Hemsworth movie follows a black ops mercenary on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. It's a fast-paced and brutal action film with some great fight scenes.

Fast Five

Fast Five - Theatrical Trailer

This fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise is a major step up in quality from the previous films. It's a thrilling heist movie with plenty of action and humor.

Hanna

Hanna - Official Trailer

This action thriller stars Saoirse Ronan as a teenage assassin raised in isolation. It's a stylish and suspenseful film with some great action sequences.

The Night Comes For Us

Screenshot: The Night Comes For Us

A violent Indonesian action movie about an undercover cop who must fight his way out of a gangland.

The Old Guard

Photo: Aimee Spinks/Netflix

An action-fantasy movie about a group of immortal warriors who must protect the world from a dangerous threat.

The Raid Redemption

The Raid: Redemption Official Movie Trailer [HD]

A brutal Indonesian martial arts movie about a police raid on a gangland stronghold.

RRR

A Telugu-language action epic about two Indian freedom fighters who team up to fight against the British Raj.

Terminator 2 Judgment Day

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

A classic action movie about a cyborg assassin sent back in time to kill a young boy who will one day save humanity.

What Happened To Monday

Noomi Rapace

A sci-fi action movie about seven identical sisters who must fight to survive in a world where only one child is allowed per family.

The Woman King

A historical action movie about an all-female warrior tribe who must defend their kingdom from a powerful enemy.

These movies are all highly rated and offer something for everyone. If you're looking for a good action movie to watch on Netflix, I recommend checking out one of these titles.

