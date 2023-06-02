Home / Trending / Crack the secret password in this puzzle to prove your skills

Crack the secret password in this puzzle to prove your skills

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 02, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Do you enjoy solving puzzles? If yes, here we have a puzzle question for you. Check it out inside.

There are numerous ways to engage one's mind and keep it occupied, and solving brain teasers or puzzles is a popular option. The vast variety on the internet offers an abundance of intriguing questions that often leave us pondering. While a puzzle may appear simple at first glance, arriving at its solution can prove to be a genuine test. So, if you enjoy such challenges, we have a puzzle that is sure to leave you thoroughly perplexed.

Can you guess the answer to this puzzle correctly?(YouTube/@Puzzle Adda)
Can you guess the answer to this puzzle correctly?(YouTube/@Puzzle Adda)

In a question shared by the YouTube page Puzzle Adda, they ask to identify a password. The question reads, “A man locked his computer with a password and wrote a hint: 4 grapes, 1 Apple, 7 bananas, 7 mangoes, 2 pineapples, 1 orange, and 8 pomegranates. What is the password?”

Take a look at the video here:

Were you able to guess the answer? If not, allow us to help you. Write down the name of the fruits and their numbers on a piece of paper. Once you have that aligned, you have to match the number to the letter in the given word. For example, in grapes, the number four is the letter P. Now, repeat this same process till you reach the final answer! What do you think about this puzzle?

