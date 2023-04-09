Can you solve these brain teasers summing up yesterday’s CSK vs MI IPL match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the twelfth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Chasing a target of 158, CSK reached 159/3 in 18.1 overs and defeated MI by seven wickets. As CSK emerged victorious, fans rejoiced and shared their favourite moments from the thrilling IPL match on social media. JioCinema, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared a challenging brain teaser on Twitter that perfectly sums up yesterday’s match. So, are you ready to put your thinking skills to the test? Can you solve this IPL-related brain teaser?(Twitter/@JioCinema)

“Summing up the match with a few brain teasers, how many can you figure out?” read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Twitter by JioCinema. The image shared by Jio Cinema features four brain teasers. The first shows a santoor and a star, and the second shows a hand gesture. The third image shows fingers crossed, while the fourth is a mix of a car, the alphabet T and a key.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the brain teaser has been viewed over 10,200 times. It has also received numerous likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the brain teaser:

While guessing one of the four brain teasers, an individual wrote, “2. MSD.” Another was able to guess three out of four brain teasers and posted, “MS Dhoni. Ajinkya. Kartikeya.” “Jadeja, MSD, Rahane, Kartikeya,” commented a third. What are your thoughts on the brain teaser? Were you able to crack all four of them?

