Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find seven differences in 10 seconds?

Brain teasers such as word puzzles and spot the difference are extremely popular on the Internet. They are a fun way to challenge one’s observational skills and are enjoyed by people of all age groups. Case in point, this brain teaser that has left social media users scratching their heads. It challenges people to spot seven differences in two seemingly similar images. Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find the differences between the two images?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

Also Read| Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a snake among tortoises?

“Can you spot 7 differences?” read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook by the digital artist from Hungary, Gergely Dudás. He also goes by Dudolf on social media. The brain teaser shared by the artist shows two images. One needs to spot the differences between them quickly. Are you ready for the challenge?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being shared on February 21, the brain teaser has accumulated over 100 reactions on Facebook, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected several reshares and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

“Finally, and that is pre-coffee. Not too bad for an old lady,” posted a Facebook user. Another added, “Found them and loved it! Love all of your characters and drawings.” “Got them all,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Sooo gorgeous! And yes, I found them all!” “WOW - found all 7 - very nice and cute pic,” posted a fifth.

Were you able to spot all the differences in this viral brain teaser in 10 seconds? If not, the below image will help you.

Viral Brain Teaser: The image highlights seven differences between the two images. (Gergely Dudás)

Gergely Dudás often shares intriguing brain teasers on social media. He recently shared a puzzle and challenged people to spot six differences between the images. While many tried finding all the differences, others took the route of hilarity while reacting to the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON