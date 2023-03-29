Can you spot six differences in these pics in 10 seconds?

The Internet is filled with several puzzle posts that leave people intrigued. From quizzes to brain-teasers to finding hidden objects to spotting the difference, there are different posts that most love to solve. Though the process may seem laborious, these posts often create a buzz as they are fun to solve. Just like this post shared on Twitter that challenges people to find six differences in two similar pictures. How quickly can you spot all the differences in the two images?(thedudolf.blogspot)

The puzzle was originally shared by author Gergely Dudás on his website. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Twitter. “Six things are different in these photos,” reads the tweet caption.

Take a look at the post to see how fast you can solve it:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 7.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated close to 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying. Many also tried finding all the differences.

Did you manage to find all the differences? If not, here is an image that will help you.

The image shows the solutions to the spot the different puzzle post shared on Twitter.(thedudolf.blogspot)

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the post:

“They’re all the same,” posted a Twitter user. “I love these,” commented another. “Took awhile - but got 'em…,” shared a third. “This is obnoxiously subtle,” expressed a fourth. “Put the pics side by side, cross your eyes until they’re one picture, all six differences will blink at you instantly,” suggested a fifth. “Fence missing, leaf missing, root missing, flower next to basket missing, butterfly missing lines. That's all I got,” wrote a sixth.

