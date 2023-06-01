Home / Trending / Are you smart enough to solve this maths puzzle before the video ends?

Are you smart enough to solve this maths puzzle before the video ends?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 01, 2023 11:29 PM IST

Viral brain teaser: How quickly can you solve this maths puzzle?

Maths puzzles are extremely popular among many social media users. Probably because there is a certain sense of achievement that people get when they successfully complete a puzzle. Are you one among them too? Then, here is viral maths puzzle that may leave you entertained. Are you ready to solve it?

Viral brain teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle?(YouTube/@Puzzle Adda)
Viral brain teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle?(YouTube/@Puzzle Adda)

The puzzle is posted on YouTube in the form of a video along with a caption that reads, “Viral Maths Puzzle for Genius Only. Tree, Pot, and Tea Puzzle.” The video opens to show a puzzle in which a certain value is assigned against a particular picture. The challenge is to find the final answer that one gets by adding up three different images.

Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot a bird with a unique hat?

Take a look at the puzzle:

Did you manage to get the answer before the video ended? Many people took to the comments section to share how they were able to solve the puzzle easily. Some shared that the answer is different from what is shown in the video.

Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle before the clip ends?

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Answer is 109,” wrote a YouTube user. “The last tree in Line 1 is in reverse. Line 1 - 30 + 30 - 30 = 30. Correct Answer = 194,” argued another. “Thanks for making the puzzle,” posted a third. How long did it take you to solve the puzzle?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube viral video
youtube viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out