Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot a bird with a unique hat?

Brain teasers have a captivating effect that draws us in. Whether they are shared by others or stumbled upon during our online browsing, these puzzles captivate our attention until we crack the code. Now, a brain teaser has been making the rounds, challenging people to spot a bird sporting a distinctive hat. While it sounds simple, it’s proving to be quite the head-scratcher. Viral Brain Teaser: Spot the bird wearing a different hat. (Gergely Dudás)

“Which bird has a unique hat?” wrote digital artist Gergely Dudás as he shared an intriguing brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser showcases a delightful scene where birds don vibrant hats and engage in various activities. Some are involved in romantic gestures, exchanging kisses and proposals, while others enjoy a fruity treat or read a book.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the brain teaser has raked up close to 350 reactions on Facebook. While many shared the brain teaser with their friends and family, others took to the comments section to post their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

“Love bird giving a flower to another bird. So cute,” commented a Facebook user. Another added, “Love the switch up!” “Best one yet. Took me a while too,” posted a third. A fourth shared, “Like the little worm. Surprise!” “Yowza! You keep us hopping!!” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “Oops! Missed it.”

Did you manage to solve the brain teaser all by yourself? If yes, you have excellent puzzle-solving skills. For others looking for a solution, the below picture might help.

Viral Brain Teaser: A bird with a unique hat is highlighted in this picture. (Gergely Dudás)

