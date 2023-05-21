Home / Trending / Viral Optical Illusion: What numbers do you see?

Viral Optical Illusion: What numbers do you see?

ByArfa Javaid
May 21, 2023 01:38 PM IST

This optical illusion that has been doing the rounds on social media challenges people to spot hidden numbers.

Optical illusions have long fascinated people with their ability to deceive and challenge our perception of reality. These visual marvels play tricks on our eyes and brains, leaving us questioning what we see. Now, an intriguing optical illusion shared online has been boggling people left and right. The visual challenge has hidden numbers, and one needs to spot them all. Are you ready for the challenge?

Viral Optical Illusion: Can you quickly spot the hidden numbers?(Twitter/@TheFigen_)
Viral Optical Illusion: Can you quickly spot the hidden numbers?(Twitter/@TheFigen_)

“Eye test! What number do you see?” reads the intriguing caption accompanying a viral optical illusion that has puzzled people. The baffling picture has a multitude of numbers that are hidden amidst a vibrant red background. Do you think you can spot the hidden numbers faster than others?

Take a look at the optical illusion right here:

Were you able to spot the numbers? If yes, you have the eyes of an eagle. For those who may still be looking up the numbers, we are rooting for you. Shared on May 17, this optical illusion has been viewed over 5.5 lakh times. Additionally, social media users have been sharing their experiences and observations regarding the perplexing optical illusion.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral optical illusion:

“At first, I couldn’t see any numbers, then I stared at it. I saw no. 7 first, then 5 followed by 1. But the numbers layout 571?” wrote a Twitter user. Another user confidently declared that they had deciphered the answer. They shared, “I read the answer.” “571, below the seven I see a 6, under the one I see a 7. Throughout the background I see small size numbers,” expressed a third. Interestingly, many echoed the same observation as they typed “571” in the comments section.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

