Optical Illusion: A girl is hidden in the picture. How quickly can you spot her?

After the mind-bending Venetian mask illusion, we are back with yet another optical illusion. And this time, the challenge is to spot a girl hidden in what appears to be the face of a bearded man.

The image was posted on a website dedicated to fun brain teasers, optical illusions and quizzes. "A landscape and the face of a bearded man by Sandro Del Prete," reads the caption accompanying the optical illusion.

Take a look at the optical illusion image below:

Optical illusion: Can you spot the girl hidden in the image?(brainden.com/Sandro del Prete)

The image mentioned above was created by Sandro Del Prete, a Swiss illusionary and surrealist painting artist. Can you spot the girl hidden in the optical illusion image that shows a bearded man?

If not, here's a hint that might help. Consider stepping away from the picture. Can you now notice the girl?

Those who are still searching for the girl in the baffling optical illusion with no success, take a look at the below image:

The girl is encircled in red in the optical illusion image. (brainden.com/Sandro del Prete)

Look at the centre of the image, the place that appears to be the nose of the bearded man. You will notice a woman wearing a wide-brimmed hat sitting on the grass with her back facing the viewer.

What form the man's eyes in the optical illusion are hills, and the tree on the left with branches spreading out gives the illusion of his hair. The remaining stem of the fallen tree forms his lips, and grass forms his beard.