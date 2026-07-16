From mist-covered mountains to rain-soaked forests, these 6 monsoon destinations are perfect for a quick escape
If you're craving a short holiday, these 6 monsoon destinations offer the perfect blend of nature, rain and relaxation.
There’s something about the first monsoon showers that feels like a reset. The air turns cool and refreshing, and the dry summer landscapes instantly turn a vibrant, rich green. Rivers flow with a renewed, heavy energy, waterfalls come alive down the hillsides, and the cool breeze offers a much-needed break from the long summer heat. Apart from the picturesque settings, this is the ideal time to unwind from your routine life and spend some time amidst nature. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pardeep Siwach, general manager at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort Guwahati, shared six destinations across India that deserve a place on your travel list.
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1. Guwahati
“Most people treat Guwahati as a stopover before Shillong or Kaziranga, but the city deserves its own spot on the itinerary during the monsoon,” said Pardeep. As the rains bring new life to the city, the Brahmaputra River and the surrounding hills become even more scenic.
2. Goa
Most people picture Goa as a beach destination, but the monsoon shows a different side of the state, one that's actually easier to enjoy without the crowds. According to Pardeep, this is the best time to walk through Fontainhas in Panjim, where the Portuguese-era houses look far more photogenic than in peak season. It's also worth setting aside a day for a countryside drive out to the spice plantations, which are at their greenest right after the rains.
3. Munnar
Munnar is famous for its rolling hills, but the monsoon brings fresh greenery across the region. The main draw here is the massive tea estates like Lockhart and Harrison Malayalam, where you can tour the factories and see how the tea is processed while avoiding the summer rush. One can spend their time taking light walks through the lower plantation trails when the rain pauses, or visit the Eravikulam National Park to catch a glimpse of the Nilgiri Tahr against a dramatic, cloudy mountain backdrop.
4. Darjeeling
If you love old-world charm and cosy mountain towns, Darjeeling during the rains is an excellent choice. The massive summer crowds disappear, leaving the colonial-era streets and Mall Road is wonderfully quiet. You can spend hours hopping between historic cafes like Glenary's, spending quality time staying at iconic properties like The Elgin, and taking a slower ride on the famous Himalayan Toy Train without waiting in massive lines. Walking through the town during light rain, with the aroma of freshly brewed tea in the air, creates a memorable monsoon experience.
5. Coorg
Known as a major coffee-producing hub, Coorg becomes fresher and more vibrant during the monsoon. The heavy rains bring the plantation trails to life, making it a great time for guided estate walks to learn about coffee harvesting. If your itinerary includes both Mysuru and Coorg, Grand Mercure Mysore offers a comfortable stay before heading into the hills. You can also spend your days visiting the Namdroling Monastery (Golden Temple) in Bylakuppe, which is much quieter this time of year, and sampling traditional, spicy Coorgi dishes like Pandi Curry that match the cool, rainy weather perfectly.
6. Meghalaya
Meghalaya is the place to go if you want to see standard waterfalls turn into massive, heavy cascades. Since it receives a huge amount of rainfall, July is the perfect time to view iconic spots like Nohkalikai Falls from the viewpoints. Apart from the popular tourist spots, there are several other natural sites that one can explore, including the Garden of Caves near Sohra, which provides tourists with an opportunity to witness natural rock formations along with walking paths amidst greenery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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