Anand Mahindra recommends Tamil Nadu’s hidden ‘Munnar’ for escaping tourist traffic jams and overcrowded hill stations

"India is vast. And there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that remain relatively undiscovered," he wrote, inviting people to share their own hidden gems so he could help amplify them. Also read | ‘ Don’t visit Sikkim if you litter’: Anand Mahindra sparks civic sense debate

Every holiday season, social media feeds are inundated with videos and photos of gridlocked mountain roads and swarming crowds at classic getaways. Anand Mahindra noted that these trips — 'meant for relaxation' — frequently end up 'testing people's patience' instead. While acknowledging that heavily frequented destinations must urgently find ways to cope with the surge, he reminded his followers that a solution lies in exploring India's vast, untouched geography.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on June 7, the Mahindra Group chairman voiced growing concerns over popular tourist hubs becoming 'victims of their own success', while offering a pristine alternative for weary travellers: Valparai in Tamil Nadu.

As peak travel seasons increasingly leave India’s most iconic hill stations choked with massive traffic jams and overcrowding , industrialist Anand Mahindra is using his social media presence to nudge travellers toward the country's lesser-known treasures. Also read | Mussoorie residents, experts seek urgent master plan amid tourist overload

Valparai: The 'Munnar of 30 years ago' To kickstart the initiative, Anand spotlighted Valparai, a quiet hill station tucked away in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. Sharing a stunning set of photographs captured by photographer Rakesh Pulapa, the industrialist compared the location to an iconic neighbour before commercialisation. "From these photographs, it looks like the Munnar many of us wish we had seen 30 years ago," he remarked.

For travellers looking to trade gridlock for scenery, Anand highlighted what makes the journey to Valparai uniquely spectacular: "A winding drive up 40 hairpin bends from Pollachi, dams, rainforest views, and wildlife ranging from elephants to lion-tailed macaques and great hornbills." Reflecting on the striking photos, he added a candid note: “They may be a little enhanced, but I have a feeling the real thing is every bit as spectacular.”

‘Please spare those places’ The post reignited a broader conversation about sustainable travel, with hundreds of X users chiming in to praise Valparai's eco-tourism model and to share their favourite offbeat destinations across the country. For many, Anand's recommendation was a welcome validation of the hidden gem. One X user agreed, writing, "Valparai is spectacular. Less crowded and perfect getaway for holidays."

However, the post also sparked a wave of anxiety among protective travellers and locals who fear that viral fame ruins untouched places. Some expressed deep concern about the unintended consequences of such high-profile endorsements. "Why share?" one X user questioned, adding, "So that new places will also flood with tourists, increasing pollution, creating traffic jams, and making locals' lives horrible. Please spare those places. Don't make them public to keep them serene."

This clash of opinions highlights a growing dilemma in modern tourism: whether promoting lesser-known destinations helps alleviate the burden on choked hotspots, or simply spreads the crisis of over-tourism to India's last remaining sanctuaries.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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