The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has conferred 3104 degrees to students during its 59th Convocation Ceremony. The graduating batch included students from UG, PG and eMasters programs. IIT Kanpur Convocation 2026: 3104 degrees offered to UG, PG students, Sagar K. V. receives gold medal

According to the institute, the graduating cohort comprised 1,325 postgraduate students, 1,247 undergraduate students and 532 students from the eMasters outreach degree programmes.

Rajasthan teacher suspended for making girl students remove clothes for search

This year's graduating class included 390 PhD scholars, 852 BTech graduates, 212 BS graduates, 502 MTech graduates, 186 MSc graduates, 59 MBA graduates, 36 MDes graduates, 66 MS (Research) graduates, 107 Dual Degree graduates, 35 Double Major graduates, 40 PGPEX-VLFM graduates, besides students from several joint degree programmes and 492 graduates from the eMasters programme.

The convocation was conducted in two sessions. The first session, held at the institute's Main Auditorium, featured the presentation of prestigious institute medals, including the President's Gold Medal and Director's Gold Medals. In the second session, degrees were formally conferred across multiple lecture halls under the supervision of the Senate Post-Graduate Committee (SPGC) and Senate Under-Graduate Committee (SUGC).

Goa: Class 10 plus ITI to be considered equivalent to Class 12

The ceremony was attended by Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Padma Shri awardee and an IIT Kanpur alumnus, who delivered the convocation address. The event was presided over by Shri Jayant Patil, Officiating Chairperson of the Board of Governors, along with IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal.

At the convocation, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairperson, IN-SPACe, Department of Space, Government of India, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and recipient of the Padma Shri, has been instrumental in shaping India's space sector reforms and promoting greater private sector participation in the country's space ecosystem. Addressing the graduating students, he said: " I have learnt that life is not a 100-metre sprint won in the first few metres. It is a long engineering project, full of failed prototypes and design iterations, where the first version of anything is rarely the final one. Growth, more often than not, begins with discomfort. If I were to leave you with five lessons, they would be these: never give up, take big bets, trust people, never believe you are too old to learn something new, and always listen to your heart. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister has set the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. It is a national mission to turn growth into inclusion, talent into leadership, and possibilities into achievement. And it will happen precisely when you are at the very peak of your career and influence. So leave this hall with a single thought. Fifty years from now, when you look back, you will ask yourself one question: What legacy did I leave behind? My hope is that your answer will be simple: "I helped build Viksit Bharat."

Students refuse to attend school in MP to oppose transfer of their teacher, seek his reinstatement

Among the institute's top honours, the President's Gold Medal was awarded to Sagar K. V. from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The Director's Gold Medals were conferred on Aditya V., a BS student in Statistics and Data Science, and Ritwik Shankar, a BT-MT student in Aerospace Engineering.

The Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize was presented to Dhruv Budhedeo from the Department of Aerospace Engineering. IIT Kanpur also recognised students with Academic Excellence Awards and several institute medals for outstanding achievements in academics, research, leadership and overall contribution to the institute.

As part of the institute's tradition, graduating students attended the ceremony in the prescribed convocation attire before receiving their degrees, marking the culmination of their academic journey at one of India's premier engineering institutions.