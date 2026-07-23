Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday directed authorities of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut to not allow food from outside in a move to curb drugs and other prohibited substances. UP governor directs university in Meerut to not allow outside food (File Photo)

Patel also made the remarks while addressing the 38th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

"Expressing strong displeasure regarding any form of substance abuse on the university campus, the Governor said that the campus must be completely free from intoxicants," a statement issued by the Jan Bhavan said.She directed that "bringing food from outside into the university should not be permitted, as this creates a risk of unwanted and prohibited items entering the premises through this."

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Urging students to always stay away from addiction, she said that drugs are never a solution to any problem, instead, they gradually erode an individual's dreams, talent, health as well as the hopes of their family.

"The very day a young person falls prey to addiction, a blow is dealt to their parents' years of sacrifice, their teachers' hard work, and the nation's expectations," she said.

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The country's future rests on its youth, therefore, it is vital for them to be healthy, aware and responsible, Patel said.Patel urged the students to resolve to stay away from substance abuse themselves and to inspire those around them to do the same.

"If a friend or companion is drifting towards substance abuse, one should not abandon them, but instead reach out and guide them onto the right path, because true friendship lies in helping to shape and improve a person's life," she said.The UP Governor added that the Union ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organising the 'Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme' in universities and colleges from July 16 to August 15 under the special theme 'Drug-Free Youth, Developed India'.

IIIT Lucknow records best-ever B.Tech placements; IIT-K Director takes additional charge The objective of this nationwide campaign is to connect the youth with the vision of a developed India, raise awareness about the adverse effects of substance abuse, and inspire them to actively participate in nation-building, she said.

This campaign reinforces the conviction that the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' cannot be achieved without a healthy, disciplined, and drug-free youth force, she said.Patel, who is also the chancellor of state universities, on Tuesday chaired the 38th convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

A total of 92,332 degrees and 199 medals were awarded during the ceremony. All degrees and marksheets have been uploaded to DigiLocker, the statement said.On this occasion, kits were distributed to 700 Anganwadi centres, covering 300 centres in Ghaziabad district, 200 in Hapur district, and 200 in Bulandshahr district.Additionally, HPV vaccinations were administered to 950 girls, including the daughters of police personnel stationed at the police lines of the respective districts, it added.