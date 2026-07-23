The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) on Wednesday criticised the Delhi University administration's statement on social media regarding recent student protests, alleging that the varsity had failed to acknowledge the violence faced by students, choosing instead to discredit the movement. DU Teachers' Front slams varsity's statement on student protests (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

The criticism came after the university posted on its social media account on X, "We see the pain and anxiety of our students. It is unfortunate that vested interests are exploiting their fears instead of easing them. The need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce their distress, so that they can focus on what truly matters: their studies and their future."

In a press statement, the DTF said the university's response came a day after what it described as "the most brutal violence unleashed by the Union government to intimidate protesters and to silence the demand for accountability."

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It alleged that while the university claimed to recognise students' pain and anxiety, it remained "silent on both the causes for this pain and anxiety and of the violence suffered by these very students."

The DTF further objected to the administration's reference to "vested interests", saying it sought to delegitimise what it described as a "massive protest".

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Echoing the criticism, DTF Treasurer and Kirori Mal College associate professor Rudrashish Chakraborty said the administration's stand was "shocking, but hardly surprising."

He accused the university of repeatedly ignoring student concerns, citing "substandard courses", the implementation of the National Education Policy-based Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (NEP-UGCF), examinations conducted during the peak summer and on Eid, and uncertainty faced by students who completed the fourth year of undergraduate studies.

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"This administration owes direct allegiance to the ruling party and the Education Minister; hence its statement against the protest of the students is a testimony of its patent anti-student stance," he said.

There was no further response from the university administration on the same.