State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have applied for the probationary officer preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download here

The admit card is available for candidates from July 22 to August 2, 2026. Candidates who download the hall ticket should firmly affix a recent passport-size photograph in the space provided in the call letter, and carry 2 additional photographs, photo identity proof in original, and a photocopy when they come to the venue for the examination.

The preliminary examination will be held in August 2026. The prelims exam will consist of an objective test for 100 marks to be conducted online. The exam duration is for 1 hour. The question paper will be divided into 3 parts- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Direct link to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: How to download Those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on career link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the prelims admit card link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Registration date extended till July 26, apply at ibps.in

The bank will arrange pre-examination training (PET) in online mode for SC/ ST/ OBC / PwBD candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. All eligible candidates who opt for and wish to avail of Pre-Examination Training (PET) should fill in the relevant column in the online application. Candidates opting for Pre-Examination Training should log in for training from the Bank’s website by entering their registration number and date of birth. An intimation regarding the schedule of Pre-Examination Training will be shared with the candidates via their registered email and SMS. No hard copies will be sent.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 545 posts at pnb.bank.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 posts of Probationary Officers in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.