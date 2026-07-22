Punjab National Bank has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 545 posts in the organisation. PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 545 posts at pnb.bank.in, direct link here (REUTERS PHOTO.)

The last date to apply is August 9, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a University/ Institution recognised/ approved by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet /Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit should be between 20 years to 30 years.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Registration date extended till July 26, apply at ibps.in

Selection Process The selection process for the post of Local Bank Officer shall be conducted in four phases, namely: I. Online Written test II. Screening III. Language Proficiency Test followed by IV. Personal Interview.

The online written test will comprise of 150 questions of 150 marks. There will be negative marking for wrong answers. One – fourth of the marks assigned to each question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates who have not studied the local language of the State for which they have applied as a subject in 10th or 12th standard will be required to appear in the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT).

The final selection shall be based on the combined performance of the candidates in the Online Written Test and Personal Interview, subject to qualifying in the LLPT (where applicable) and fulfilling the eligibility criteria and document verification requirements.

Application Fees The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is ₹59/- and other candidates is ₹1180/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab National Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here