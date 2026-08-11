Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Rank list for MBBS/BDS out at tnmedicalselection.net, direct links to check here
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 rank list has been released for MBBS/BDS course. The direct links to check the rank lists are given here.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 rank list. Candidates who have registered for the admission round can check the provisional list through the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu, at tnmedicalselection.net.
The provisional rank list has been released for Tamil Nadu government school candidates under the 7.5% reservation for government and management quotas.
Venkatapathy Velayutham from Villuppuram topped the general category with a NEET score of 705. Srinika B from Pudukkottai secured the second rank with 700 marks, followed by Sudar from Virudhunagar with 696 marks.
Under the 7.5 per cent preferential reservation for government school students, 641 seats -- comprising 537 MBBS and 104 BDS seats--have been allocated this year. Out of 4,860 applications received under this quota, 3,225 were accepted. Dinesh from Nagapattinam secured the top rank in this category.
The registration for counselling will begin on August 13, 2026. Candidates eligible to apply can register online via the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu.
Direct link to check provisional rank list for Tamil Nadu government school candidates under the 7.5% reservation
Direct link to check provisional rank list for government quota
Direct link to check provisional rank list for management quota
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to check rank list
Candidates who want to check the provisional list can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu website.
2. Click on the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 rank list link available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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