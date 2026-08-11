The Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 rank list. Candidates who have registered for the admission round can check the provisional list through the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu, at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Rank list for MBBS/BDS out at tnmedicalselection.net, direct links to check here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The provisional rank list has been released for Tamil Nadu government school candidates under the 7.5% reservation for government and management quotas.

Venkatapathy Velayutham from Villuppuram topped the general category with a NEET score of 705. Srinika B from Pudukkottai secured the second rank with 700 marks, followed by Sudar from Virudhunagar with 696 marks.

Under the 7.5 per cent preferential reservation for government school students, 641 seats -- comprising 537 MBBS and 104 BDS seats--have been allocated this year. Out of 4,860 applications received under this quota, 3,225 were accepted. Dinesh from Nagapattinam secured the top rank in this category.