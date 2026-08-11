UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 dates announced at upsc.gov.in, check timetable here
UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 dates have been announced and is available at upsc.gov.in. The timetable can be checked here.
Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Combined Defence Services Exam 2026 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The CDS 2 examination will be held on September 13, 2026. The exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Direct link to check exam schedule
UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026: How to download exam schedule
To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC CDS II Exam 2026 schedule available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the dates.
4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the Commission’s website for downloading by the candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post or e-mail.
For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet), candidates must use black ball pen only. Pen of any other colour is not permitted. Do not use Pencil or Ink pen. Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.
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There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More