Janhvi Kapoor says she had an ‘ironic’ paranoia of losing her parents in childhood

Janhvi Kapoor has maintained that she's still healing from her mother, iconic actor Sridevi's death in 2018. Now, on The Ranveer Show, Janhvi confessed that she had a paranoia of losing her parents even during childhood. (Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor shuts down wedding rumours with Shikhar Pahariya: 'I want to work') Janhvi Kapoor says she had a fear of losing her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in her childhood

What Janhvi said

“It's so funny that I always had a paranoia of losing my parents, even at that time (childhood). Every time they'd go late at night for an event or travel for more than a day without me… Small things like they're shopping at duty-free (stores at the airport) and I'm left with the nanny, I was always like, ‘I don’t know if they're going to make the flight, I don't know if they're going to come back home. Sometimes, I'd go into their room and check if they're there. It's so weird. There was this weird paranoia,” Janhvi said.

When asked if she still feels that way, Janhvi added, “I don't know. Maybe. I don't think I'm anxiously attached to anyone right now. But yeah, there was a very significant paranoia. Which is ironic." Janhvi also talked about how people don't discuss taking care of their ageing parents enough. She said that at this stage of her life, she feels like an adult and sees her father as a kid. She said she's borderline obsessed with him.

About Janhvi's parents

Janhvi was born in 1997 to actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She also has a younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, born in 2000. Sridevi died of an accident days before Janhvi could make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 romantic drama Dhadak. She's often talked about seeking external validation from the audience and critics since she could never know what her mother thought of her debut film.

Janhvi will be next seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, Devara: Part 1, Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Suriya's next, through which she will make her Tamil debut. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara. She was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan, last year.