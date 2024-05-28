 Janhvi Kapoor shuts down wedding rumours with Shikhar Pahariya: 'I want to work' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Janhvi Kapoor shuts down wedding rumours with Shikhar Pahariya: 'I want to work'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 28, 2024 07:45 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to recent rumours which predicted that she will soon be marrying Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. Ahead of the release, the actor is busy with promotions of the sports drama film. Now in an interview with Times of India, the actor shared how she read about reports that she is planning to get married and has confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Check out what she replied. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor has a hilarious response to Tirupati wedding rumours with Shikhar Pahariya)

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi.(Photo: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi.(Photo: Instagram)

What Janhvi said

In the interview, Janhvi said, "I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai (that I am going to get married soon). People mixed up 2-3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”

This is not the first time that Janhvi has reacted to the rumours of her relationship. Earlier this month, when a paparazzi page on Instagram shared that Janhvi will get married with Shikhar in Tirupati Temple in a gold saree, the actor shut the rumours down with a short but hilarious response. Janhvi had commented, “Kuch bhi (What even).” Several fans reacted with laughing face emoticons under Janhvi's comment.

More details

Janhvi opened up about her relationship when she appeared on the latest season of Koffee with Karan last year. During the show, Karan asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shik.." and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed. Janhvi and Shikhar often visit Tirupati temple together, and are reported to be dating for a few years.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She also started shooting for her next, titled Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shuts down wedding rumours with Shikhar Pahariya: 'I want to work'
