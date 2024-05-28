 Mr and Mrs Mahi song Roya Jab Tu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao deal with heartbreak. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mr and Mrs Mahi song Roya Jab Tu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao deal with heartbreak. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 28, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Mr and Mrs Mahi song Roya Jab Tu captures the tense moments that arise between the lead pair, played by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The release of Mr and Mrs Mahi is in a few days. In the meantime, the makers have released the third track from the music album, titled Roya Jab Tu. A romantic ballad that deals with the moments of pain and heartbreak in a relationship, the song marks a departure from the peppy tracks that have been released so far. This one deals with pain and self doubt that slowly arises when things do not work out according to plan. (Also read: Mr and Mrs Mahi song Agar Ho Tum: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fall in love over cricket. Watch)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.

About the song

Roya Jab Tu is sung by Vishal Mishra with lyrics from Vishal and Azeem Dayani. The music video of this track starts with a fight that breaks off between the characters played by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. He shouts at her for her poor performance, which leaves her crying.

From then on, she starts to lose focus and concentration on the game. He also feels guilty for his behavior and tries to contact her, who is with the rest of the team in the practice sessions, but to no avail. Amid this, she gets called out for her poor game during a match. The video ends with the two of them meeting, although she is in no mood to talk to him yet.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Tu roya jab tu dhadkan ko mile na sukoon' beautiful lines by Azeem/vishal n the way vishal composed is beautiful.” A second fan wrote, “Vishal’s voice is divine.” “Eagerly waiting for this film,” said another.

Mr and Mrs Mahi is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. To play a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi underwent two years of rigorous training, even dislocating her shoulder once. The title of the movie is a tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is lovingly called Mahi. The film will also honor his legacy and will release in theatres on May 31.

Mr and Mrs Mahi song Roya Jab Tu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao deal with heartbreak. Watch
