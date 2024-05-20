Mr and Mrs Mahi song Agar Ho Tum: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fall in love over cricket. Watch

Agar Ho Tum: The second track from Mr and Mrs Mahi is out! Titled Agar Ho Tum, this romantic track is picturised on Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's characters from the film. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the sports drama is all set to release in theatres on May 31. (Also read: Mr and Mrs Mahi song Dekha Tenu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's first single is all about love. Watch) Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Agar Ho Tum.

About the song Agar Ho Tum

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics from Kausar Munir, Agar Ho Tum is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song charts the bond between the two characters who are recently married. Their common ground of interest? Cricket! Rajkummar buys Janhvi a jersey and two tickets to a cricket match. At the match, the two of them cheer for their favourite team and have a gala time. It also helps them know each other better.

The second half of the music video shows how Rajkummar's characters recognizes the talent of his wife, played by Janhvi. He trains her to become a good cricketer. They work out together, and he makes sure she is staying fit and healthy. The video ends with a Holi sequence where the two share a lovely moment together.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan commented: “Not only Rajkumar & Jahnvi made it so romantic but also Jubin did it absolutely soothing and mesmerizing.” Another said, "The chemistry between Rajkummar and Janhvi in Agar Ho Tum is simply magical." A comment read, “Can't wait for this film to release.”

For playing a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi underwent two years of rigorous training, even dislocating her shoulder once. The title of the movie is a tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is lovingly called Mahi. The film will also honour his legacy and will release in theatres on May 31.