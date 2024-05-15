Mr and Mrs Mahi song Dekha Tenu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's first single is all about love. Watch

The makers of Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, released the film’s first single on Wednesday. Titled Dekha Tenu, after the famous lines in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee-starrer Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham song Shava Shava, the song is a new twist on the Y2K melody. (Also Read: Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao coaches Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer. Watch) Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Dekha Tenu in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Dekha Tenu song

Composed and penned by Jaani and vocals by Mohammad Faiz, the number is a romantic ballad which explores Janhvi and Rajkummar’s relationship. The original makers of the song Shava Shava, composer Aadesh Shrivastava, singer Udit Narayan and lyricist Sameer Anjaan have also been credited. The number also shares glimpses of what was shown in the trailer - how the titular characters get married and go on to form an understanding relationship. New lyrics have been penned for the new number, with the hook lines used from the old number.

Janhvi turns stylist

Janhvi turned stylist for her looks while promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi. She has been wearing cricket and jersey-inspired outfits to promote the romantic sports drama. She admitted she was inspired by Zendaya. A source told Hindustan Times that Janhvi is so invested in the project, she wanted to do something special. A striking red dress she wore with cricket balls on the back garnered the most attention. She also wore crop top and blouses with the number 6 on them, as her character Mahi’s jersey number is the same.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Janhvi plays a doctor in Mr and Mrs Mahi, who is encouraged by her husband, Rajkummar, to pursue cricket instead. For the film, she underwent two years of rigorous training, even dislocating her shoulder once. The title of the movie is a tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is lovingly called Mahi. The film will also honour his legacy and will release in theatres on May 31.

Upcoming work

Janhvi will soon debut in Tollywood with Koratala Siva and Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1. She also stars in Uljah and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Hindi. Rajkummar will be seen in the sequel of Stree, apart from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.