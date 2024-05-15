 Mr and Mrs Mahi song Dekha Tenu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's first single is all about love. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mr and Mrs Mahi song Dekha Tenu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's first single is all about love. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 15, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Dekha Tenu: Mr and Mrs Mahi's first single ft Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is a throwback to good ol' K3G days. The film will hit screens on May 31.

The makers of Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, released the film’s first single on Wednesday. Titled Dekha Tenu, after the famous lines in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee-starrer Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham song Shava Shava, the song is a new twist on the Y2K melody. (Also Read: Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao coaches Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer. Watch)

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Dekha Tenu in Mr and Mrs Mahi.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Dekha Tenu in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Dekha Tenu song

Composed and penned by Jaani and vocals by Mohammad Faiz, the number is a romantic ballad which explores Janhvi and Rajkummar’s relationship. The original makers of the song Shava Shava, composer Aadesh Shrivastava, singer Udit Narayan and lyricist Sameer Anjaan have also been credited. The number also shares glimpses of what was shown in the trailer - how the titular characters get married and go on to form an understanding relationship. New lyrics have been penned for the new number, with the hook lines used from the old number.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Janhvi turns stylist

Janhvi turned stylist for her looks while promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi. She has been wearing cricket and jersey-inspired outfits to promote the romantic sports drama. She admitted she was inspired by Zendaya. A source told Hindustan Times that Janhvi is so invested in the project, she wanted to do something special. A striking red dress she wore with cricket balls on the back garnered the most attention. She also wore crop top and blouses with the number 6 on them, as her character Mahi’s jersey number is the same.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Janhvi plays a doctor in Mr and Mrs Mahi, who is encouraged by her husband, Rajkummar, to pursue cricket instead. For the film, she underwent two years of rigorous training, even dislocating her shoulder once. The title of the movie is a tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is lovingly called Mahi. The film will also honour his legacy and will release in theatres on May 31.

Upcoming work

Janhvi will soon debut in Tollywood with Koratala Siva and Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1. She also stars in Uljah and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Hindi. Rajkummar will be seen in the sequel of Stree, apart from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mr and Mrs Mahi song Dekha Tenu: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's first single is all about love. Watch

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On