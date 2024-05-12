Janhvi Kapoor admits she is ‘heavily inspired’ by Zendaya to try method dressing for Mr and Mrs Mahi

Zendaya seems to have influenced Janhvi Kapoor in terms of her fashion. The actor, who released the trailer of her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi on Sunday, took to her Instagram Stories to admit that she is ‘heavily inspired’ by Zendaya's looks during the promotions of Dune 2 and Challengers, and is trying to follow that for her own film as well. (Also read Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao coaches Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor is inspired by Zendaya's method dressing.

What Janhvi said

In a recent AMA session on her Instagram Stories, a fan asked Janhvi, ‘Is it true that you’re copying Zendaya?' Replying to this question, she said, “Yes, I think I am very heavily inspired by what she [Zendaya] did for her Challengers and Dune promotions. And not just her, even Uorfi [Javed]. How creative she is with her fashion. I feel like as actors we all are encouraged to kind of do method dressing or dress similar to your characters while promoting a film. I haven't really done it except for Dhadak but when I saw her doing it so well, dressed up in accordance to the theme of the film… I realized that as actors there is a good amount of attention put on how we look and how we dress, and if I can use that to bring attention back to my film then why not?”

More details

“Mother Zendaya showed us the way. She showed us how to do it really well. So yes, definitely inspired by that and just hoping to follow her footsteps,” she also added. In the last few months, Zendaya has been serving back-to-back red carpet looks during the global promotional tour of her releases Dune 2, and Challengers.

Janhvi recently sported an outfit where her top had the number 6 printed on it, which is a direct shoutout to her character in the film Mr & Mrs Mahi, who wears a number 6 jersey. She also wore a red cut-out dress with cricket balls pinned on the back last week to promote the film. The trailer showed her character, who is a doctor, going through tough training to become a cricketer. The film, which is directed by Sharan Sharma, releases in theatres on May 31.

She also has Ulajh and her Telugu debut with Jr NTR's upcoming action-thriller Devara: Part 1 in the pipeline.