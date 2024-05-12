Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao coaches Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer. Watch

The trailer of Mr & Mrs Mahi is out! Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, the sports drama follows the journey of a newly-wed couple who team up with one mission in their minds: to play the best cricket of their lives. He turns a coach for her, even though their relationship goes through several ups and downs. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao shows paparazzi Janhvi Kapoor's cricket ball-inspired dress. Watch) Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the trailer.

Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer

The trailer of the sports drama begins with the two leads meeting for the first time ahead of their arranged marriage. Rajkummar's character dreams of playing cricket for the country whereas Janhvi plays a doctor. She also shares a love for cricket even though she does not take it much seriously. After he realizes that he can no longer pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer, he decides to coach Janhvi's character.

The trailer gives us brief moments where we see her train hard to become a good cricketer. Some issues develop along the way, where she begins to question the reason why he decided to coach her in the first place. What if she is just a step in for him to realize his worth? It all culminates into a thrilling journey where she gives her best with the help of his training.

Fan comments

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote: “This looks impressive! Hope the final product will not be disappointing. And by the way, Rajkumar & Jhanvi looking good together, unexpectedly.” Another said, “I love the way how Jahnvi Kapoor is choosing her scripts which are so damn good.” “Live your dreams, not your parent's dreams… is hitting a lot of hearts,” read another comment.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It releases on May 31.