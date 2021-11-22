Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao reunite for cricket theme film; Fan asks 'Is it another movie on MS Dhoni?'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced a cricket-themed movie titled Mr And Mrs Mahi. The new project stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. This would mark their second collaboration after Roohi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar took to their respective social media handles to announce the film. They shared a teaser which revealed both the actors' names in the film. While Janhvi will play the role of Mahima, Rajkummar plays Mahendra.

“One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022,” Karan captioned the post.

While Rajkummar shared a similar caption, Janhvi wrote, “Time to pad up - it’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022.”

Although the film's announcement left fans of the respective actors excited, several fans wondered if the film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“It's based on MS Dhoni?” asked a fan, in the comments section of Dharma's post about the film. “Is this another movie on MSD?” a fan asked Rajkummar. “Are you going to make a movie on MS Dhoni now? Bro we already love Sushant Singh Rajput's #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory,” wrote another fan.

While fans speculate, neither has Karan nor Rajkummar or Janhvi have hinted that the film is based on MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is gearing for two more cricket based movies this December. The first being Ranveer Singh's ‘83, based on India’s first win at the Cricket World Cup in 1983. The second is Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, a remake of a Telugu movie of the same title.