Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rajkummar Rao shows paparazzi Janhvi Kapoor's cricket ball-inspired dress. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 09, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor promoted their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi in Mumbai ahead of the trailer launch.

Rajkummar Rao is already garnering praises for his upcoming film Srikanth even before its release. However, he has already begun promoting another project, Mr and Mrs Mahi. During the promotion, Rajkummar was spotted showing off Janhvi Kapoor's ball-inspired dress to the photographers. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor promotes ‘Mahi’ at IPL match. It's not MS Dhoni)

Rajkummar Rao showed Janhvi Kapoor's ball-inspired dress to the paparazzi.
Janhvi Kapoor opts for ball-inspired dress

Rajkummar and Janhvi were spotted promoting their romantic sports-drama in Mumbai and posing for the photographers. Rajkummar was dressed in a beige coloured blazer and matching pants, while his Mr and Mrs Mahi co-star Janhvi wore a red cut-out dress with cricket balls pinned on the back. Rajkummar pointed towards the balls on Janhvi's dress as she turned her back. She also clicked selfies with fans at the event.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

For those unversed, Janhvi is playing the role of an aspiring cricketer in an upcoming movie by Dharma Productions called Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film's title is a tribute to the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, who is lovingly called Mahi by his fans and teammates. The movie will also honor Dhoni's legacy. Recently, Rajkummar shared two posts from the film on his Instagram account. While sharing a series of pictures, he wrote, “Dreams & Love team up to give you an imperfectly perfect partnership! (heart and arrow emoji).” In another reel showing glimpses of Mr and Mrs Mahi, he captioned it as, “Gear up to catch a glimpse of a story about love, self-discovery & chasing dreams together! (heart emoji) #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024.”

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi has an exciting lineup of projects in the near future. She will be seen in Sudhanshu Saria's spy-thriller Ulajh, which also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in important roles. Furthermore, Janhvi will make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR's upcoming action-thriller Devara: Part 1. Additionally, she is teaming up with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan for another film called Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, and others will also play important roles in this movie. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Janhvi has in store for them in these exciting projects.

Mr and Mrs Mahi releases on May 31.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao shows paparazzi Janhvi Kapoor's cricket ball-inspired dress. Watch

