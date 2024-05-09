Rajkummar Rao recalls Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to buy Janhvi Kapoor's 44 crore house: 'Beta ghar lega na...'

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his new film Srikanth, based on the inspirational story of visually-challenged entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla. Rajkummar, who himself had a roller coaster journey in Bollywood has always considered Shah Rukh Khan as his idol. The actor, in a recent interview with Mashable India revealed how the Dunki actor influenced his decision to buy a lavish property. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao make an ‘imperfectly perfect partnership’ in Mr & Mrs Mahi posters) Rajkummar Rao has revealed about Shah Rukh Khan's advice on buying new property in Mumbai.

Rajkummar reveals Shah Rukh's inspiring advice

Rajkummar has bought a lavish home in Mumbai from Janhvi Kapoor worth ₹44 crore. Janhvi had purchased the property in December 2020 for ₹39 crore. Rajkummar, while speaking about his new house said, “Shah Rukh sir had taught me one thing ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it).’ I found this very fascinating.”

He further added, “Having a home in the city is of course a dream and we have built it lovingly, me and Patralekhaa.” Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa finalised the deal worth ₹44 crore with Janhvi in 2022, reported by The Indian Express. The portal also mentioned that the Srikanth actor's new dream home spans over 3456 square feet. Janhvi, who earlier owned the luxurious apartment, is also Rajkummar's Mr and Mrs Mahi co-star.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects

Rajkummar stars in the movie Srikanth alongside Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. He will also be appearing in Stree 2, a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will reprise their roles, while Varun Dhawan will make a special appearance as Bhediya. Additionally, Rajkummar is currently filming Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Tripti Dimri.

Srikanth releases on May 10 in theatres.