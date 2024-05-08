Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao make an ‘imperfectly perfect partnership’ in Mr & Mrs Mahi posters

The new posters of Mr & Mrs Mahi are here! On Wednesday, Dharma Productions shared three new posters of the upcoming sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, which has Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features an ‘imperfectly perfect relationship’ between the two leads. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor promotes ‘Mahi’ at IPL match. It's not MS Dhoni) Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the new posters of Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Mr & Mrs Mahi posters

In the first poster, both Rajkummar and Janhvi are seen screaming with joy, while facing each other. They look excited and in a mood for celebration. The same bond is evident in the second poster, where both the leads share a moment of joy amidst the crowd gathered to watch the game. The third poster had a side profile of both the actors smiling. Janhvi shared the posters on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life (cricket and red heart emoticons) cricket se badh ke (after cricket), Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife.”

More details

The posters have the tagline, ‘an imperfectly perfect partnership.’ Mr & Mrs Mahi is all set to release in theatres on May 31. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan.

Last week, Janhvi promoted ‘Mahi’ at the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai, which was between the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians. She shared glimpses of her experience at the match. She also posted selfies taken in the car and wrote in the caption: “Mahi's day out... Mr Mahi missed you there @rajkummar_rao.”

Rajkummar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Srikanth, which releases on May 10. In the film, he portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has Devara: Part 1 in the pipeline, which marks her Telugu debut opposite NTR Jr. She also has Ulajh, which releases later this year.