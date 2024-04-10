Karan Johar acquires North India theatrical distribution rights for Jr NTR's Devara

Karan Johar is known for making sound investments across diverse ventures. The filmmaker has blended the right balance between art and commerce over the years. Karan recently took to his Instagram handle to announce his partnership with Jr NTR's upcoming action-saga Devara: Part 1. (Also read: Jr NTR guarantees that Devara will have fans ‘raise collars in pride’) Karan Johar has partnered with NTR Arts for Jr NTR starrer Devara.

Karan Johar partners with Jr NTR for Devara distribution rights

Karan posted Jr NTR's poster from the Koratala Siva directorial and wrote, “Mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! (sea waves emoji) Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema! (fire emoji).” The filmmaker's company Dharma Productions had earlier backed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, The Ghazi Attack, Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Janhvi Kapoor expresses joy after Karan Johar backs Devara

Janhvi Kapoor reposted Karan's update on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “Brace yourself for a mass hurricane (sea waves emoji) the start of my most special journey is now in partnership with my @dharmamovies family. Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara in cinemas 10th October 2024." The co-producers of Devara Part: 1, Yuvasudha Arts captioned their post as, “Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara (sea waves emoji) Looking forward to a thunderous release on 10th October 2024! (thunderbolt emoji)”

Janhvi Kapoor shares Karan Johar's announcement post.

Devara: Part 1 will be the first 2024 release of Jr NTR. The movie marks his return to the silver-screen post the global blockbuster RRR (2022). The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan has also joined the team as an antagonist. Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh also play crucial roles in the action-thriller.

