Karan Johar hails Farah Khan's choreography in throwback track from Duplicate, calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘volcano of energy’

Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate is considered among the cult-comedies of the 90s. Apart from the actor playing a double-role in the film, it also marked the collaboration of Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Karan took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a viral clip from the track Wah Ji Wah. (Also read: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says she is 'exhausted' talking about Shah Rukh Khan) Karan Johar praised Farah Khan's choreography in Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan recall 90s magic

The filmmaker shared the video of Shah Rukh wearing an apron as he played a chef in the film. The song sequence shows him dancing inside the kitchen along with his colleagues. Karan captioned his post as, “@farahkhankunder owning and nailing the vibe! Duplicate was so much fun to shoot! @iamsrk Giving each shot a volcano of energy!!!! The magic of the 90s.” Farah also shared the same clip on her Instagram story and wrote, “The film where I actually became best friends with u @karanjohar.”

Karan Johar's Duplicate was a crime-comedy

For the unversed, Duplicate was co-produced by Karan along with his father Yash Johar. The former was also credited as one of the costume designers in the film. Farah, who had begun her career as a choreographer was also a part of the comedy action-thriller. Based on the theme of mistaken identities, the story shows a chef being framed as a gangster. Shah Rukh had also played an antagonist in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial. Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Farida Jalal, Gulshan Grover and Mohnish Behl also featured in crucial roles.

The trio comprising Shah Rukh, Karan and Farah have collaborated in many iconic films. Their other works include - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan.

Karan is currently geared up for his crime action-thriller movie Kill directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is a joint production of Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The film was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023.

