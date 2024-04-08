Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says she is ‘exhausted’ talking about Shah Rukh Khan

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has had enough of all the questions related to her 1994 film Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa. In an interview with Midday, the actor shared that she is ‘exhausted’ talking about Shah Rukh Khan and the film, but seems like she cannot avoid doing so either. (Also read: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on 30 years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: 30 years mein logon ka punar-janam ho jaata hai) Suchitra Krishnamoorthi starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa.

In the interview, when Suchitra was asked whether she expected that her co-star Shah Rukh would emerge to become such a huge superstar, she said: "Of course. Everybody knew that he was destined for greatness. I'm exhausted answering questions about him frankly. But cannot seem to avoid that either.”

The actor also shared how she handles fame as an actor in the industry. “It's the thing I enjoy least about my profession and I find it intrusive. If I could find a way to do good work and stay anonymous outside the workplace it would be ideal for me. But that is impossible in the performing arts. Yahaan jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai (what you see is what sells),” she said.

Regarded by fans as a cult classic now, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa released in 1994. It was a coming-of-age romantic comedy film directed by Kundan Shah. The film starred Suchitra, Shah Rukh and Deepak Tijori in the lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Rita Bhaduri, Satish Shah, Anjan Srivastava and Ashutosh Gowarikar, among others. The film was also remade in Telugu as Swapnalokam (1999).

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa was Suchitra's debut film. Since then, she has been part of multiple projects such as Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, Vishwa, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Odd Couple, among others. She has also acted in several television serials, including Kash-m-kash, Chunauti, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Guilty Minds.

Shah Rukh had a great 2023 with three releases. He started the year with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone. His next was Atlee's Jawan, which turned out to be a blockbuster success. Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu was his last release.

