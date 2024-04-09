Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says she wants to see daughter Kaveri Kapur with Aryan Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa remake

Suchitra on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa remake

Earlier this year, when Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 30 years since release, Suchitra picked Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan as her choice to play Sunil, his father's part in the movie, if it's remade today. Now, in a new interview with Zoom, Suchitra was asked who she'd like to see play her iconic role of Anna in a potential remake. “Kaveri, of course, my daughter. Goes without saying,” said Suchitra.

Earlier, in another interview with Zoom, when Suchitra was asked who she'd like to play Sunil and Anna if the film is remade now, she had said Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but quickly added they're too old to play the young lovers now. She then said she'd have picked Aryan had he been into acting. Aryan Khan is gearing up to become a filmmaker instead, as he's busy filming his debut web series Stardom, which stars Bobby Deol, and is being produced by his parents' banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kaveri Kapur, the daughter of Suchitra and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, will soon make her acting debut with Masoom… The New Generation, the sequel to her father's 1983 cult directorial debut Masoom, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

What Suchitra said about Shah Rukh

When asked in an interview with Mid-Day recently if she foresaw Shah Rukh becoming huge on the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, she said, "Of course. Everybody knew that he was destined for greatness. I'm exhausted answering questions about him frankly. But cannot seem to avoid that either.”

Suchitra will be next seen in the play Ek Haan alongside Shekhar Suman. She will also star in the Margao Files alongside Zeenat Aman and Pallavi Joshi. She's also playing a cop in the movie Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy.