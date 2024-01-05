Orhan Awatramani reacts to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's 'Orry culture is dangerous' comment: Who's this woman?

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the actor who is known for her role in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, recently raised her concerns over irresponsible mainstream media and called it the ‘Orry culture.' Now, Orhan has reacted to the comments on his Instagram Stories, wondering why she keeps talking about him even though he has never met her. (Also read: Orhan Awatramani addresses fallout with Palak Tiwari: ‘Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for?’) Orhan Awatramani has said that he has never met Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Orry slams Suchitra Krishnamoorti

Orry took to his Instagram Stories on Friday morning and shared a report of Suchitra Krishnamoorti talking about him. In the caption below, Orry wrote: "Who is this woman!?!? And what even is Orry culture!!??? What is going on!!?? And why does she keep talking about me!!!? I am so confusion rn. I have never met her,” Orry said. He further added, “And why is something someone one’s friends saying making headlines?!?? These are the questions that haunt me and keep me awake at night!!!”

Orry via Instagram Stories.

What Suchitra said

It all began when Suchitra penned a long note on her X account where she detailed about the 'vulgar culture' of showing flamboyant extravagance and grabbing eyeballs. An excerpt from her post read: "To flaunt other peoples labels that reek of a price tag, to do it because it's a status symbol and it's what the other rich do, in my view reeks of insecurity and a lack of individuality. Cowardice. Why did I remember this today? Because I got in touch with my ex personal trainer again- a lady who took loans to buy designer bags so she didn't feel inferior to her celebrity clientele."

She further added how the conversation started, and said: "Still on your designer bag trip? I asked her. No way she said. Because her son was now asking for photos with her celebrity clientele to post on social media. 'What nonsense. I don't want him to get into this #orry culture - its dangerous. He has to do something on his own. He has to realize that just posting photos with celebrities doesn't make him one.' I gave her a hug and we decided to start my training tomorrow. On the way back home I couldn't stop thinking of this whole vulgar culture of spend and eyeball grabbing. At any cost. And of how irresponsible our mainstream media has also become, that propagates this flamboyant extravagance circus( all paid of course) where they chose to highlight the price of an Isha Ambani's or Alia Bhatt's dress rather than the achievements of an Olympian or social worker or even a self made hard working entrepreneur. Its a ticketed zoo. The more the bling, the higher the footfalls. Merit be damned. We need a social cultural and economic mindset reset. That can only be driven by media. A media that we are all an equal part of... that we are responsible for..."

About Orry

Orhan Awatramani is a good friend of several Bollywood celebrities and star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan. He shares pictures from the different parties he attends and is also known for his fashion sense. Recently, he was also seen as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

