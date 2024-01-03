Orhan Awatramani addresses fallout with Palak Tiwari: ‘Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for?’

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's leaked chats with Palak Tiwari has left the internet confused for a while now. In a new update from subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip, Orry finally broke silence on the matter as he took to Reddit to respond to a query about what actually happened between him and Palak. Orry asked users to question what Palak is apologizing for rather than grilling him. (Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face as he gets clicked with rumoured GF Palak Tiwari after New Year Party. Watch) Orry has reacted on the ongoing frenzy regarding his fallout with Palak Tiwari.

What Orry said

In the new post, Orry has reacted to the social media frenzy that took place after his chat with Palak went viral. He said, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl r (You’ll are) grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth (something) she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

He also added, “Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise. If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before.” Details about the actual incident still remains unclear.

Palak's apology to Orry

It all began when an alleged WhatsApp chat between Orry and Palak went viral. It read: “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” Palak messaged, to which Orry responded to her with a middle-finger emoticon. Palak also wrote, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” To this, Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologise out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s next message read, “I’ve said my apology.”

Palak is rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two were even spotted by the paparazzo on New Year's eve. While Palak was seen busy on her phone, Ibrahim decided not to pose for cameras as he covered his face. Orry is good friends with Sara, as both of them studied together abroad.

