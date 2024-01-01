Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face as he gets clicked with rumoured GF Palak Tiwari after New Year Party. Watch

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was out and about partying with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari on New Year's Eve. Both of them were snapped leaving the venue. As the paparazzi surrounded their car, Ibrahim hid his face. Palak seemed bothered by the attention as well. Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan shoots for director Kunal Deshmukh in Chandigarh Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari leaving from New Year party in Mumbai. (Yogen Shah)(Yogen Shah)

Palak and Ibrahim

Palak who is Shweta Tiwari's daughter, was seen wearing a black dress. Sitting beside her was Ibrahim Ali Khan in a brown jacket. While Palak was seen busy on her phone, Ibrahim decided not to pose for cameras as he covered his face. They were also joined by someone else in the car.

After the video surfaced online, many started speculating Ibrahim and Palak are dating once again. Reacting to the post, one user wrote in the comments, “They both look soo good together.” “Khud hi paps bulao. Khud hi face chupao wah (you only call paparazzi and then hide your face),” added someone. Many also dropped heart emojis for the rumoured couple.

Ibrahim and Palak's dating rumours

Dating rumours of Ibrahim and Palak began in December 2022 after they were spotted together in Mumbai. Palak had hidden her face, just like Ibrahim, making it clear they might not be ready yet to confirm their relationship. However, we at Hindustan Times recently found out that they are indeed seeing each other.

Ibrahim and Palak want to keep it private: Source

A source said that they have been in a relationship for quite some time, but “don’t want the attention on their personal life”. “Ibrahim and Palak have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” claimed the source.

The insider also added, “They are starting their careers at the moment. While Tiwari has already made her debut, Ibrahim is working on his debut project at the moment. People have a lot of expectations from them. And that is the reason they don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space, and they are working really hard to keep their affair a secret."

“Their families know about their relationship and are happy for them. But they also understand why they want to keep the relationship out of the public eye, and are supporting them for that,” also said the unnamed person. Ibrahim will mark his entry into Bollywood with Sarzameen, alongside Kajol. Palak was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

