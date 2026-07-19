Jennifer Finch net worth: What to know about earnings as L7 bassist dies at 59 after brain cancer battle

Jennifer Finch, the bassist of rock group L7, died at the age of 59 days after she announced she was battling brain cancer . Her net worth has come into focus even as the band confirmed the news of her passing via an Instagram post.

“With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today. She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer,” the post read.

The news of Finch's demise has put focus on her earnings and net worth at the time of death. Here's what we know.

Jennifer Finch earnings and net worth in focus Finch's earnings are not a matter of public record and was not disclosed in any interview. Thus, it is difficult to zero in on how much money she exactly made, and therefore what her net worth might have been at the time of death.

However, one can guess at a ballpark depending on the kind of work she did throughout her career. L7's album Bricks Are Heavy, came out in 1992, and sold over 300,000 copies as per reports. Estimating a rough average of $15 per copy, at that time, gross sales for their biggest album would have come to about $4.9 million.

Notably, artists do not take this full amount home as recording labels get a cut, then there are tour managing costs, costs to lawyers and band managers. At the end, each band member would likely have taken home around $16,000-$32,000. To be sure, these are just estimates, and not indicative of the actual amount L7 band members made from this album.

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The band had other albums but none as big, so the earnings would have been lesser from these. Apart from this, members would earn from ticket sales for tours, brand merchandise sales, among other things. Given that L7, at its peak, performed in Lollapalooza and also saw decent merchandise sales, rough estimates would put Finch's earnings between $150,000 and $350,000. Again, these are merely estimates, and not indicative of what she actually made as the L7 bassist. Apart from that, Finch played in two other bands – OtherStarPeople and the Shocker, and also launched a boutique label, Little Pusher Records. She also worked prolifically as a photographer.

Taking all this into account, Jennifer Finch's net worth might be in the ballpark of $500,000 but this is not confirmed information. It is a rough estimate drawn from her work and possible earnings from the same.

Jennifer Finch GoFundMe In any case, Finch was likely not very well off financially since a GoFundMe was started to help her in the cancer battle. The page noted the money was for “Professional in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, medical equipment, and other essential care” and to “Cover home-care expenses that will allow Jennifer to remain safely and comfortably at home,” while helping her “Recoup significant out-of-pocket medical expenses and legal fees.”

It was also meant to “Preserve Jennifer’s legacy by creating an archive of her artistic and creative work,” and for the “Completion of a significant creative project that was scheduled for release next year.”

While it aimed to raise $350,000, the fundraiser had over $394,000 at the time of writing.