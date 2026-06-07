When a headache is more than ‘just stress’: Neurologists share brain tumour symptoms that often go unnoticed for months

World Brain Tumour Day, observed annually on June 8, serves as a reminder of the importance of recognising the often-overlooked symptoms of brain tumours. While most headaches are harmless, certain changes in headache patterns and accompanying neurological symptoms can sometimes indicate a more serious underlying condition, including a brain tumour. (Also read: 44-year-old gastroenterologist shares 5 health lessons he wishes he knew in his 20s: ‘No bank account for lost sleep' ) Neurologists explain how to spot brain tumour symptoms early. (Freepik) When a headache may be more than just stress In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Unit Head, Clinical Lead – Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, Fortis Hospital, Noida, shares, “Most headaches are benign and are usually caused by stress, poor sleep, dehydration, or eye strain. But sometimes a headache that doesn’t go away or is unusual can be a warning sign of a brain tumour. The problem is that the early indications are subtle and easy to miss." She notes that one of the most common warning signs is a headache that gradually becomes more frequent or severe over time. “Unlike a regular headache, it might be worse in the morning, wake you up from sleep, or be accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Headaches alone are not usually a sign of a brain tumour, but any change in the pattern of your headaches should not be ignored,” she explains. Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director, Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, echoes this concern. “Headaches are a part of modern life. They are triggered by long hours at work, screen time, poor sleep and daily stress. Most headaches are benign but sometimes they can indicate something more serious, such as a brain tumour,” says Dr Bahrani.

Headaches that differ from usual patterns, especially if more severe or persistent, may indicate a brain tumor. (Freepik)

According to him, one of the earliest red flags is a headache that feels different from a person’s usual experience. “One of the first red flags is a different type of headache. It may be more frequent, more severe, or not respond to the usual remedies. Headaches that are worse in the morning or become more severe when you cough, bend over or exercise may be noticed by some people,” he explains. Brain tumour symptoms that are often overlooked According to Dr Neha, symptoms can vary depending on the location of the tumour in the brain. “Other symptoms may include unexplained vision changes such as blurred or double vision, problems with hearing, balance difficulties, or ongoing dizziness. Some people may experience weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, speech difficulties, memory problems, or noticeable changes in personality and behaviour,” she says. Dr Bahrani adds that many warning signs are frequently mistaken for tiredness, stress, or everyday exhaustion. “These include ongoing nausea, unexplained vomiting, blurred vision, changes in hearing, difficulty concentrating and memory lapses. Some people may experience mood swings, personality changes, or unusual irritability for no reason,” he says. He further notes that symptoms can differ depending on which area of the brain is affected. “Depending on which part of the brain is affected, you may also have problems with your balance, coordination or weakness on one side of your body. Another symptom that should not be ignored is a seizure, especially for someone who has never had one before,” he explains. Dr Neha also highlights seizures as an important warning sign. “Seizures are another important warning sign, particularly in people without a history of epilepsy. If you have a seizure that you can’t explain, you need to get checked by a doctor immediately, even if it’s just one seizure,” she advises.

Awareness of unusual symptoms is crucial for early identification of serious issues, including brain tumors, (Unsplash)