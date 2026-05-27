Heat wave making migraines worse? Neurologist shares 10 lifestyle tips to prevent attacks and manage headaches

With heatwaves intensifying and summer feeling relentless, many people are noticing their migraine symptoms getting worse. Hot weather, dehydration, harsh sun exposure, and changes in routine can all act as triggers, often leaving you with a pounding headache that feels impossible to ignore. Read more to find out tips to manage migraines. (Unsplash)

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While you can’t control the temperature outside, there are several everyday factors you can manage – such as what you eat, how hydrated you stay, your sleep schedule, and your activity levels – that may help lower the risk of an attack. Small lifestyle changes can go a long way in preventing migraines, easing symptoms, and helping you feel more in control even during peak summer.

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, is sharing practical strategies to help prevent migraine attacks. In an Instagram video shared on May 5, she breaks down some of the most common migraine triggers and highlights dietary and lifestyle changes that may help reduce the frequency of attacks and manage symptoms more effectively.