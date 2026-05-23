When temperature rise to 40°C: Neurologist cautions stroke risk in summer; how heatwaves, dehydration impact the brain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a high alert as a relentless heatwave tightens its grip on northwest and central India. The situation is so bad that the temperatures in the national capital and surrounding regions are hovering near 45°C (113°F). These extreme temperatures can not only lead to dehydration but also be bad for your brain, significantly increasing stroke risk. Once dehydrated because of the extreme heat, blood becomes thicker and more concentrated, thereby facilitating the formation of blood clots. Also Read | India heatwave: How temperatures above 40°C attack the human body; take these steps to protect yourself and your family To understand the impact of a heatwave on the human brain, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Sujit Kumar, director and senior consultant, neurology, at KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Electronic City, Bengaluru. Stroke risk in summer Explaining the brain and heatwave connection, Dr Kumar said, “As a neurologist, I have seen a visible increase in the number of patients suffering from strokes when it comes to extreme hot summers. It is generally thought that stroke occurs due to high blood pressure, diabetes, and ageing, but it does not occur to many people that heat and dehydration also cause strain on the brain and blood vessels.”

People walk amidst severe heatwave conditions on a hot summer day. (HT_PRINT)

This is particularly relevant for India, given the rising temperatures each year. According to the neurologist, during the summer, one’s body sheds large amounts of fluid through sweating. However, he added, “When the lost fluid is not sufficiently restored, dehydration occurs. Once dehydrated, the patient’s blood becomes thicker and more concentrated, thereby facilitating the formation of blood clots.” When a blood clot forms, he noted that the flow of oxygen-rich blood into the brain gets blocked, which triggers an ischemic stroke, the most typical of all strokes. Moreover, experiencing a heatwave increases the burden on the cardiovascular system, as the body must use more resources to regulate its temperature. “As a result, arteries expand, and the heart tries to provide enough blood. However, for older patients or those with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, or high cholesterol levels, the mentioned effects may be potentially life-threatening,” the neurologist explained. Apart from that, blood pressure may fall rapidly due to dehydration, thus restricting blood supply to the brain. However, what worries Dr Kumar the most is that early warning signs go unnoticed in summer. This is because most of them are considered merely fatigue or heat exhaustion. For instance: Weakness or numbness on one side of the body

Trouble speaking or slurred speech

Intense headache

Vision problems

Confusion or inability to balance oneself

Sudden dizziness

Delhi and the northern part of India is going through a major heatwave. (Representational image)