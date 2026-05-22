India heatwave: How temperatures above 40°C attack the human body; take these steps to protect yourself and your family

As a relentless heatwave tightens its grip on northwest and central India, temperatures in the national capital and surrounding regions are hovering near 45°C (113°F). While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintains a high alert, medical researchers warn that these extremes trigger a life-threatening cascade of multi-organ injury. Also read | India’s hottest district stays over 48°C for fourth straight day, residents call it ‘agni pariksha’ Extreme heat kills cells and strains organs. Here's what you should know. (ANI)

The biological toll: Why 40°C is the tipping point Research published in Springer Nature (2025) and PubMed (2023) highlights that the human body begins to fail at a cellular level when internal temperatures rise.

⦿ Cellular death: At temperatures above 40°C, hyperthermia can cause direct cell death. Blood cells, specifically platelets and granulocytes, are highly sensitive to heat, which can trigger inflammation and dangerous blood clotting.

⦿ Organ failure: The 'heatstroke pathophysiology' involves mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress, which drive organ dysfunction.

⦿ Heart strain: To cool down, the body increases metabolic demand and heart rate. For those with pre-existing conditions, this strain can lead to ischemic heart disease, strokes, and arrhythmias.

According to a 2023 Mayo Clinic Health System report, high heat and humidity can seriously impact people with high blood pressure and heart disease. When it’s hot, more blood flows to the skin to help cool the body, forcing the heart to beat faster and circulate up to twice as much blood per minute as usual.

People over 50, those who are overweight, and adults with heart, lung, or kidney conditions are especially vulnerable, along with anyone taking diuretics, sedatives, or blood pressure medication, following a low-sodium diet, or dealing with circulation issues. Dehydration is a key risk — if you lose more fluid than you take in, your body can’t function properly, and that can lead to serious complications.