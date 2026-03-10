Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares ‘1 habit’ he absolutely avoids, says it damages every organ in the body

According to him, cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ in the body and remains one of the most destructive habits for long-term health. He also acknowledged that quitting is not easy and that nicotine addiction can be extremely powerful. “Look, it's incredibly addictive. And I know that. And I pass no judgment because I know how difficult it is.”

When asked about the one thing he absolutely avoids as a heart surgeon, Dr Jeremy was quick to respond. “ Smoking 's top of the list. I mean, I cannot come up with one single thing that does as much damage to every organ in the body as smoking cigarettes.”

Many everyday habits can quietly take a toll on our health, often affecting the body in ways we don’t immediately realise. Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, recently shared the one habit he completely avoids when it comes to protecting heart health. Speaking on the July 2025 podcast with Mel Robbins, the doctor revealed what he believes is the most dangerous lifestyle choice people make. (Also read: Spine surgeon explains how poor posture and overtraining can cause chronic pain even in fit people: ‘Sitting hunched…’ )

Drawing from more than two decades of treating patients, Dr Jeremy explained that he has worked with many people who have struggled with smoking for years. “I've been dealing with patients who are chronic smokers for years. I understand that.”

Why is smoking considered so dangerous for the body However, he emphasised that despite the difficulty of quitting, the risks associated with smoking cannot be ignored. “That doesn't change the fact that it is the single most dangerous thing you can do for yourself, not to mention the causal relationship with lung cancer.”

In fact, the heart surgeon stressed that smoking would rank at the very top when listing harmful lifestyle habits. “So it's probably one, two, and three on the list to begin with.”

Health experts have long warned that smoking significantly raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, lung damage and several types of cancer. The chemicals in cigarettes damage blood vessels, reduce oxygen in the blood and put immense strain on the heart.

For Dr Jeremy London, the message is clear: quitting smoking is one of the most powerful steps a person can take to protect their heart and overall health.

What science says According to a 2023 study published in the journal Cureus, smoking has harmful effects on nearly every system of the body. The review, which analysed findings from multiple studies worldwide, found that smoking contributes to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, reproductive issues and several cancers. It also noted that both active and passive smoking can cause widespread organ damage and worsen existing health conditions, making smoking one of the leading preventable causes of disease and death.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

