Cardiovascular surgeon with 25 years experience says even ‘30 minutes’ of intense exercise a week can protect your brain
Can daily exercise protect your heart and brain? A US-based cardiovascular surgeon explains how simple movement can lower disease risk and boost longevity.
Your heart works tirelessly every single day, but are you doing enough to protect it? Dr Jeremy London, US board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, shares in his March 4 Instagram post how regular exercise can significantly lower your risk of heart disease, improve circulation, strengthen cardiac muscles, and boost overall longevity. Here’s why moving your body might be the simplest prescription for a healthier heart. (Also read: Pediatric cardiologist explains how too much salt and sugar in kids’ diets raises future heart disease risk )
How much exercise do you really need
“Exercise may be the most important tool you have to protect your brain,” says Dr Jeremy. “When we think of cardio training, we usually think about strengthening the heart, but it may be even more important for protecting your brain.”
According to Dr London, large studies have shown that regular exercise can decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by up to 40%. The encouraging part? You don’t have to be a marathon runner to see benefits.
“These studies show that maximal benefit is seen at around 10,000 steps a day,” he explains, “but benefits actually begin at around 4,000 steps.” In other words, even moderate daily movement can make a meaningful difference.
He also highlights that intensity plays a role. “Just one day a week of 30 minutes of high-intensity training has been shown to decrease all-cause mortality and reduce the risk of dementia by 30%,” Dr London notes.
How exercise protects the brain
So why exactly does exercise have such a powerful effect on the brain? “When you exercise, you engage multiple systems in the body. It improves blood flow to the brain, enhances vascular health, decreases inflammation, and stimulates the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor,” he explains. This protein helps keep neurons healthy and even promotes the growth of new brain cells.
“Literally, exercising keeps your brain young,” he adds.
His biggest takeaway is simple yet powerful: “What’s good for your heart may also be good for your brain. If you want to protect both, use the easiest prescription we have, move your body every day.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
