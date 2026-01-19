Cardiovascular surgeon shares 1 thing you must absolutely avoid if you want strong heart: 'Don't fall into the trap of…'

According to Dr London, because the heart functions as a muscle, physical inactivity leads to a rapid decline in its overall efficiency and strength. Therefore, it is important to engage in regular exercise , which sends vital signals that encourage the organ to adapt and improve.

On September 16, 2025, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified US cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience, shared a video talking about 1 thing that people should avoid doing if they want a strong heart. He emphasised in the post that a sedentary lifestyle is the primary threat to maintaining a strong heart. Let's find out why.

Your heart is one of the most vital organs in your body, pumping blood to all parts of your body and providing it with the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function. While good sleep and diet are necessary to keep your heart healthy, there is one thing you must absolutely avoid if you want it to function well throughout your life.

He explained, “The one thing you should avoid is a sedentary life. You know, it's been shown that even a short course of bed rest can decrease heart function. I mean, the heart is just a muscle. If you don't use it, you lose it.”

Strong heart = Longevity Moreover, he stressed that patients with strong hearts do so much better than patients with weak hearts. How? “Whether it's in the short term, recovering from an operation, or long-term, as far as affecting mortality,” the surgeon added.

Now, the good news is that, according to Dr London, regular exercise at an appropriate intensity can maintain or even improve heart function. He adds, “When you push yourself with exercise, it sends signals to your heart to make it more efficient as well as stronger. This translates into more years of your life. So, don't fall into the trap of a sedentary life. Move every day, train with purpose, and remember that your heart rewards the effort that you put into it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.