Delhi AQI crosses 400: Pulmonologist and nutritionist reveal ways to purify indoor air, what to have in survival kit

Given the toxic air outside, it is important to take measures that can protect your lungs and overall health. While remaining indoors is important, air pollutants can also enter your bedroom. In an October 22, 2024, interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sachin Kumar, a pulmonologist from Bengaluru, shared simple hacks to purify the indoor air. Let's know about the steps he had suggested:

On Saturday, it had surged to 434 by 11 PM, marking the first “severe” air day since December 29. With air quality deteriorating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Grap Stage 4 emergency restrictions on Saturday evening.

Delhi's air pollution crisis continued on Sunday, January 18, morning as the AQI in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category, recorded at 444 at 7 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

1. Avoid second-hand smoking (exhaled cigarette smoke) and third-hand smoking (smoke found on clothes, surfaces, etc.).

2. Use real-time air quality checking devices to check the presence of PM 2.5, carbon monoxide, chemicals, etc.

3. Use air purifiers with high efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters, as it is said that HEPA can remove 99 percent of air pollutants.

4. If you have pets, then often clean them since their skin, fur, or hair can bring home dust, moulds, etc.

5. Improve ventilation by regularly checking the filtration devices used and by dusting.

6. Burning of wood has a tendency to release harmful gas, while heating systems have the potential to release odourless gas like carbon monoxide. These can cause respiratory illnesses, such as suffocation. So, opt for solar and electric heating, as they are better options for now.

7. Decorate your home with succulent plants like aloe vera, peace lily, snake plants, etc. These plants can be a good, organic option for purifying indoor air.