Delhi implements 50% mandatory work from home amid air pollution crisis | Details

As part of emergency pollution-control measures under GRAP III and IV, the Delhi government has made work from home mandatory for 50 per cent of employees in both government and private organisations from Thursday. Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said the move aims to cut daily commuting and reduce vehicular emissions, warning that action will be taken against institutions that fail to comply. This emergency measure by the Delhi government aims to reduce vehicular emissions in the midst of severe air pollution.(REUTERS)

However, he recognised the impact of these restrictions on livelihoods, and announced ₹10,000 compensation for construction workers who have lost work, reported news agency PTI.

The minister said that Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been enforced for the past 16 days, during which many workers were unable to earn due to restrictions on certain activities. To offset this loss, the government has decided to provide ₹10,000 in financial assistance to affected workers.

Employees engaged in essential services, including hospitals, emergency response units, fire services and departments directly involved in pollution control, will not be covered under this scheme, the report said.

"Similarly, workers will be awarded compensation for the days GRAP IV will remain in place. These benefits will be extended to workers registered with the government. The registration process is ongoing," he said, as quoted in the report.

The minister also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for staging protests, accusing it of politicising the pollution crisis.

"Their chief minister used to run away during the season, but our chief minister is there on the road. They are indulging in dirty politics. It is our mistake that there is pollution because the problem of 30 years cannot be eradicated within five months," he told the agency.

(With inputs from PTI)