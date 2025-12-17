Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Delhi continues to choke as AQI remains ‘very poor’. Check area-wise list for today

ByYamini C S
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 09:07 am IST

Delhi faced a severe air quality crisis, with AQI levels plunging into the 'very poor' category across the city.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Wednesday, with most monitoring stations across the national capital recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the very poor to very poor categories, raising serious health concerns for residents.

Delhi's air quality worsened significantly, with AQI levels reaching 378 in Bawana and various areas falling into very poor categories. (ANI)
According to area-wise data, industrial and traffic-heavy zones were among the worst hit.

Bawana recorded the highest AQI at 378, followed closely by Mundka (370), Pusa (365), Rohini (364), ITO, Wazirpur and Nehru Nagar (360-361), and Jahangirpuri and NSIT Dwarka (361). These readings fall dangerously close to the severe category, indicating prolonged exposure could cause respiratory distress even in healthy individuals.

Several residential and commercial hubs also reported alarming pollution levels. Ashok Nagar (350), DTU (357), Sirifort (356), Vivek Vihar (354), Shadipur (343), RK Puram (342), Dwarka Sector 8 (342) and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (342) reflected widespread deterioration in air quality. Central and old city areas such as Chandni Chowk (328), Punjabi Bagh (339), Patparganj (331) and North Campus, Delhi University (319) were firmly in the very poor bracket.

Even relatively greener or less congested areas did not escape the impact. Lodhi Road (289) and CRRI Mathura Road (297) hovered near the threshold between poor and very poor, while Aya Nagar (272) and IGI Airport T3 (263) showed comparatively lower, yet still unhealthy, AQI levels. The lowest AQI was recorded at IHBAS, Dilshad Garden (247) and Mandir Marg (257), both remaining in the poor category.

According to AQI.in, breathing the air in the city is as harmful as smoking 8.5 cigarettes a day. It advised residents to turn on their air purifiers, have car filters, use N95 masks and stay indoors. It also gave some common do's and don'ts:

Do’s:

– Stay indoors as much as possible and keep windows shut to minimise exposure to polluted air.

– Follow your doctor’s advice and take prescribed medications regularly.

– Use air purifiers to improve indoor air quality, particularly in bedrooms and common living spaces.

Don’ts:

– Avoid smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke.

– Refrain from outdoor workouts or any strenuous physical activity outside.

Here is an area-wise list of AQI levels at 7am Wednesday:

  1. Alipur - 314
  2. Anand Vihar - 341
  3. Ashok Nagar - 350
  4. Aya Nagar - 272
  5. Bawana - 378
  6. Burari Crossing - 299
  7. CRRI Mathura Road - 297
  8. Chandni Chowk - 328
  9. DTU - 357
  10. Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range - 342
  11. Dwarka Sector 8 - 342
  12. IGI Airport T3 - 263
  13. IHBAS, Dilshad Garden - 247
  14. IIT Delhi - 300
  15. ITO - 360
  16. Jahangirpuri - 361
  17. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 324
  18. Lodhi Road - 289
  19. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium - 302
  20. Mandir Marg - 257
  21. Mundka - 370
  22. NSIT Dwarka - 361
  23. Najafgarh - 304
  24. Narela - 341
  25. Nehru Nagar - 361
  26. North Campus, DU - 319
  27. Okhla Phase-2 - 338
  28. Patparganj - 331
  29. Punjabi Bagh - 339
  30. Pusa - 365
  31. RK Puram - 342
  32. Rohini - 364
  33. Shadipur - 343
  34. Sirifort - 356
  35. Sonia Vihar - 345
  36. Sri Aurobindo Marg - 312
  37. Vivek Vihar - 354
  38. Wazirpur - 360

