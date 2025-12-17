No farm fires in Punjab now, why’s Delhi still battling pollution: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the BJP, saying its leaders used to “defame” Punjab farmers over stubble burning and blamed them for Delhi’s poor air quality, but even with no farm fires now, the national capital was grappling with a pollution crisis. “At least now they should agree that there is no role of Punjab for Delhi’s poor air quality,” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said in a video message. (PTI File Photo)

Mann said as soon as paddy harvest starts, BJP leaders blame Punjab and its farmers for Delhi’s poor air quality. But, he pointed out, currently no smoke was coming from Punjab, yet Delhi’s AQI was between 450 and 500.

“At least now they should agree that there is no role of Punjab for Delhi’s poor air quality,” Mann said in a video message.

Mann’s remarks came on a day when Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa apologised for the air pollution crisis in the national capital and acknowledged its impact on children’s health.

Sirsa, however, asserted that it was the result of the policies pursued by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

Last month, the BJP had trashed the Punjab CM’s previous claim that stubble burning in the state had no role in the high levels of air pollution in Delhi as “ridiculous”.

Dismissing Mann’s claim, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had last month said it was certain that stubble burning was a “major” factor (for the air pollution in Delhi).

The CM further said after paddy harvest, even the wheat crop had been sown and there was no incident of stubble burning now.

He asked both the BJP government in Delhi and the BJP-led Centre to address Delhi’s air pollution, saying citizens cannot even venture out for a walk due to air pollution.

He also asked the BJP that Punjab should not be dragged into this political battle, instead, Punjab’s farmers should be appreciated, and the Delhi and central governments should focus on addressing Delhi’s air pollution.

Mann further said farmers of Punjab were “anndatas” (food providers) who met the country’s food needs and they should not be defamed.

‘Change will come by doing work, not by changing names’

Taking a dig at Centre’s rural employment bill VB-G RAM G that seeks to replace MGNREGA, Mann said they renamed railway stations, cities and now what was left was changing the country’s name.

Mann said that change will come by doing work, not by changing names. Referring to names of cities that were changed during the BJP-led government, Mann said, “You may call it Prayagraj or Allahabad, people want work to be done, what difference does the name make.”