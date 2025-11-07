Delhi AQI above 300: Bengaluru pulmonologist's 10 simple hacks to purify indoor air and protect your family

Delhi's air quality is currently 'very unhealthy' or ‘very poor’ with an AQI (Air Quality Index that measures daily air pollution levels) of 246, according to Swiss monitor IQ Air. However, it shot up to a whopping 748 between 5:30 and 6:30 am on Friday morning. Moreover, according to Central Pollution Control Board, the overall AQI was 306, as of 12 pm on Friday. Also read | Delhi covered in toxic smog: Check areas with worst AQI today Dr Sachin Kumar, a pulmonologist in Bengaluru, shared 10 easy hacks to detoxify your indoor air.

Health implications of indoor pollution

Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating due to factors like stubble burning, stagnant weather conditions, and vehicular emissions. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category for the next few days. Given the toxic air outside, you might think your home is a safe haven – but indoor pollution can be just as harmful.

In an October 22, 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sachin Kumar, a pulmonologist from Bengaluru, said, “Volatile organic compounds (VOC) are easily available inside your house because these pollution particles come from sources you use to clean or from personal products, vehicles, etc. They can attack respiratory airways, affecting lung function and cause childhood asthma, oxygen saturation, COPD, heart disease, low birth rate and also cancer. The burning of biomass fuels also leads to increase in concentration of PM 2.5 and VOC.”

10 easy hacks to detox your indoor air

He also shared 10 easy ways to purify indoor air and protect your family:

1. Avoid second-hand smoking (exhaled cigarette smoke) and third-hand smoking (smoke found on clothes, surfaces, etc.).

2. Formaldehyde is used as glue to fix furniture made of composite woods, so prefer solid wood instead of composite.

3. Cleaning products like bleaches, glass cleaners, etc. can expose you to bronchitis or respiratory diseases. Wear a mask when using them.

4. Use real-time air quality checking devices to check the presence of PM 2.5, carbon monoxide, chemicals, etc.

5. Use air purifiers with high efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters as it is being said that HEPA can remove 99% of air pollutants.

6. If you have pets then often clean them since their skin, fur or hair can bring home dust, molds, etc.

7. Improve ventilation by regularly checking the filtration devices used and through dusting.

8. Dampness and humidity are enemy to respiratory organs and since it is raining presently in some areas like Bangalore, dampness and humidity can affect your respiratory health. Therefore, check if there are leaks or pooling of water. Dampness can be reduced by switching on fans, opening windows, using dehumidifier and getting rid of leaks or water pooling.

9. Burning of wood has a tendency to release harmful gas while heating systems have the potential to release odourless gas like carbon monoxide. These can cause respiratory illnesses like suffocation. So, opt for solar and electric heating as they can be better options for the time being.

10. Decorate your home with succulent plants like Aloe Vera, peace lily, snake plants, etc. These plants can be a good and organic option to purify indoor air.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.